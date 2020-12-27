Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Corp. is a veterinary health company. It creates products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica Corp., formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Zomedica has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.22.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Zomedica will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

