$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.82. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

