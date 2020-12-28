$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Bandwidth reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $13.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.13. 26,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,914. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.54 and a beta of 0.61. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 884 shares of company stock valued at $154,110. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

