-$0.05 EPS Expected for Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunworks.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUNW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

