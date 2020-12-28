-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 153,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,785. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

