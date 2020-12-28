$0.09 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,339 shares of company stock worth $103,108. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 284.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 717,221 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 18.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 99.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,705 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 35.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 51,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OOMA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,391. The firm has a market cap of $327.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.