$0.09 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,339 shares of company stock worth $103,108. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 284.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 717,221 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 18.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 99.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,705 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 35.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 51,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OOMA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,391. The firm has a market cap of $327.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit