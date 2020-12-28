-$0.14 EPS Expected for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). ClearPoint Neuro posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ClearPoint Neuro.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

