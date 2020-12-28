$0.22 EPS Expected for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Bright Scholar Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of BEDU traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares during the period.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

