-$0.27 EPS Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,257. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 in the last ninety days.

CURI opened at $13.80 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

