-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($4.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.