$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($3.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 68,944 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 99,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,899. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

