-$0.37 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Dec 28th, 2020

Brokerages expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.34). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETTX shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

