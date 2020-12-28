$0.38 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTG. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $95,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,282,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 124,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,757. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

