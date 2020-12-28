$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 177,388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2,601.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 169,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

