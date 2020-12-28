-$0.51 EPS Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 224,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $11,596,945.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 806,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,574,147.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 663,182 shares of company stock valued at $32,846,712. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,027 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after acquiring an additional 979,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 56.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,853,000 after acquiring an additional 110,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

