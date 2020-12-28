$0.56 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Catalent reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,270 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,244 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Catalent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Catalent by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT opened at $105.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

