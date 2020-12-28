$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.08. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

