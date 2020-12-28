$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Masco reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 64,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,781. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Masco by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

