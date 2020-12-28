$0.77 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYKE. ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $383,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,174.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

