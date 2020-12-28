$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Regency Centers posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,124,000 after acquiring an additional 345,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,020,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 881,939 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

