0x Hits Market Capitalization of $280.58 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. 0x has a total market cap of $280.58 million and approximately $60.03 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00301302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.02148592 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

