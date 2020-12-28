0xcert One Day Volume Reaches $66,303.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a total market cap of $913,672.47 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00306294 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.92 or 0.02174483 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

