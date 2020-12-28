$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Hilltop posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hilltop by 8.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 52.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. 319,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $28.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.