$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Hilltop posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hilltop by 8.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 52.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. 319,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $28.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit