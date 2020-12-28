$1.74 Million in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $1.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Novan reported sales of $1.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $5.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 million to $5.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novan by 284.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Novan stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

