$1.74 Million in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $1.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Novan reported sales of $1.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $5.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 million to $5.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novan by 284.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Novan stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit