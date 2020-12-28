$152.20 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report sales of $152.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $155.02 million. WesBanco posted sales of $137.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $607.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.64 million to $612.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $576.87 million, with estimates ranging from $566.02 million to $589.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

WSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,575.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WesBanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,918,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 99.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 8,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

