$159.86 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $159.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. Perficient reported sales of $145.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $609.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.10 million to $611.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $664.38 million, with estimates ranging from $650.55 million to $674.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. 2,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,348. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

