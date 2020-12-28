16251 (RC.TO) (TSE:RC) Trading ∞ Higher

Shares of 16251 (RC.TO) (TSE:RC) shot up ∞ during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.44 and last traded at C$5.44. 4,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 106,935 shares.

16251 (RC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RC)

RDM Corp is a Canada-based provider of specialized software and hardware products for electronic payment processing. It offers remote check deposit solutions and Web-based image management and transaction processing services for financial institutions, retailers, payment processors and government agencies, as well as print quality control and image quality systems for customers.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for 16251 (RC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 16251 (RC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.