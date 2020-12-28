16,362 Shares in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of The Peck at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PECK stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Peck had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

PECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Peck in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Peck Company Profile

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

