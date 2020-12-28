$19.19 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will announce $19.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.73 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $116.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.73 million to $116.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.44 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

SND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.82 on Monday. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

