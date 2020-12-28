1irstcoin (FST) Reaches Market Cap of $28.65 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $44,582.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003020 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00114900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00497199 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015798 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010446 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.