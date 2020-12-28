$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Yum China by 32.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $57.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

