$23.11 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $23.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $91.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.91 million, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,978. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.91.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

