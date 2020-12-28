$3.09 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $3.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.82 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 million to $9.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.26 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $63.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,634. The firm has a market cap of $413.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

