30,083 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 52.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.