$33.23 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post $33.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $28.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $130.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $132.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $124.70 million to $135.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 578.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 24.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

FMNB stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

