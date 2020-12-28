$390.04 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report $390.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.90 million. FirstCash posted sales of $498.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.27 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

