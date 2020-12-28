$40.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce sales of $40.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $38.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $160.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $148.13 million, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $152.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 2,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

