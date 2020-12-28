$46.39 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $46.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.90 million and the highest is $55.14 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $34.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $120.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $132.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $194.43 million, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $261.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 175,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,720. The company has a market cap of $730.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

