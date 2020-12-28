$467.21 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce $467.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.20 million to $481.81 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $444.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

INVH stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

