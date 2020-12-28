$490.40 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce $490.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.80 million and the highest is $492.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRG. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

