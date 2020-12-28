500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WBAI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. 1,204,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,179. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. 500.com has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

Get 500.com alerts:

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 500.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 500.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.