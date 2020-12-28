500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WBAI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. 1,204,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,179. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. 500.com has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

