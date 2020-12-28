$57.78 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce $57.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.63 million to $57.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $57.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $185.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.52 million to $185.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $232.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter.

TCMD stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The company has a market cap of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.