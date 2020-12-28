$57.78 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce $57.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.63 million to $57.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $57.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $185.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.52 million to $185.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $232.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter.

TCMD stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The company has a market cap of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit