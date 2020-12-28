$68.69 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $68.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.96 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $52.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $245.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.12 million to $249.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $307.43 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $336.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.40. 369,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

