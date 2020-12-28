$734.77 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report $734.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $738.91 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $739.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $363,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,955,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,796,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,074,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,510,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,874,000 after acquiring an additional 127,012 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.46. 181,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

