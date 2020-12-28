$796.99 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $796.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $938.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $673.20 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $626.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.85. 15,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,986. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

