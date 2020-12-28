8002 (PIH.TO) (TSE:PIH) Trading Up 0.1%

8002 (PIH.TO) (TSE:PIH) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.49. Approximately 4,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 41,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.48.

About 8002 (PIH.TO) (TSE:PIH)

Pacific Insight Electronics Corp. is an electronic solutions provider to the automotive, commercial and specialty vehicle markets. The Company provides planning, design and manufacture of electronic solutions for the transportation industry. It sells its products and services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors in the United States, Canada and various other countries.

