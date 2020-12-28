96,102 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 96,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,872,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BBD opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.