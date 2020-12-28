AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.27. AAR reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

AIR opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

