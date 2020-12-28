ABB (NYSE:ABB) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.03

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 64328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ABB by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 829,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

