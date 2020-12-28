Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.90

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 64541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

ABCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

